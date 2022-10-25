Reptile catcher chases monitor lizard through Australian cafe

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler shared video of an unusual capture that featured a 3-foot monitor lizard fleeing through a cafe.

Drew Godfrey, owner of Hervey Bay Snake Catchers, said he was summoned to a block in Urraween, Queensland, on a report of a yellow monitor lizard roaming the area.

Advertisement

Godfrey's video, posted to Facebook, shows the reptile wrangler attempting to capture the lizard in a flower bed, but the monitor flees into a nearby cafe.

The lizard darts under tables and counters before Godfrey is finally able to catch it by the tail in the cafe's kitchen.

"It's bloody hilarious. I think I physically completed more athletic events than an Olympian to get it," Godfrey wrote in the Facebook post. "There was running, diving and of course wrestling!"

Godfrey said the lizard was released into a more suitable habitat.