Mystery metal object removed from next to New Brunswick highway

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Transportation officials in New Brunswick said a large metal object was removed from where it was found next to a highway -- but no one knows what it is or where it came from.

The metal object, which appears to be some sort of storage tank, was found at the side of Highway 7, between St. John and Oromocto, near Base Gagetown.

The New Brunswick Department of Transportation said the object was hauled away this week.

"At this point it really is a mystery we are looking into," department spokeswoman Alycia Bartlett told CBC News. "Obviously, we would like to find out what happened, too."

Security officials at Base Gagetown said the object was in place for about a month, but Canadian Forces spokesperson Jamie Donovan said the object is not believed to be military property. He said officials are investigating.

AIM Recycling Atlantic, St. John's metal recycling plant, said it is not aware of any large metal items being lost on their way to the plant.

Another mysterious, hollow object was previously found washed up on Playalinda Beach in Brevard County, Fla. In that case, officials said the metal object may have been an old ballast tank from a ship.