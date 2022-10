Luther Dowdy said he was inspired by Dale Earnhardt's No. 3 car to buy three tickets for the North Carolina Education Lottery's Cash 5 drawing and he ended up winning $231,001. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man credited his Dale Earnhardt-inspired strategy with earning him a $231,001 lottery jackpot. Luther Dowdy, 63, of Lincolnton, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he looked to his favorite NASCAR driver for inspiration when he bought his first-ever tickets for the Cash 5 drawing from the lottery's website. Advertisement

"It was the first time I've ever played Cash 5," Dowdy said. "I chose Quick Pick three times for Dale Earnhardt."

Dowdy said the number of tickets represents the No. 3 on Earnhardt's race car.

The player said he checked his lottery account the next day and saw he had joined his hero in the winner's circle.

"I about fell out of my chair when I saw how much I won," he said.

Dowdy's tickets earned him a $235,001 jackpot. He said the money will allow him to pay off his mortgage and help a neighbor in need.

"Now I might be able to retire at the end of this year," he said.