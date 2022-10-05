California woman's lost cat found in Idaho nine years later

A cat named Harriet went missing from her owner's California home and turned up nine years later at a shelter in Idaho, more than 1,000 miles away. Photo by elvirahattingh1/Pixabay.com

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A California woman was shocked to receive a phone call from Idaho saying her lost cat had been found after nine years. Susan Moore of Clovis said her cat, Harriet, disappeared nine years ago, and her husband, Brian Ellison, theorized the feline had been killed by a coyote. Advertisement

Moore had adopted Harriet as a shelter kitten three years earlier.

"I was very distraught about this cat going missing," Moore told The Washington Post. "I was really bonded to this cat."

Moore said she was shocked to receive a phone call Sept. 19 from the Kootenai Humane Society in Hayden, Idaho.

The caller said Harriet had been found wandering the streets of Hayden, more than 1,000 miles from Clovis, and the feline's microchip had given shelter workers Moore's contact information.

"I wish she could talk because I'd like to know how the heck that cat got all the way to Idaho," Moore said.

Moore had initially planned to have her brother, who lives in Idaho, pick up Harriet from the shelter, but she was concerned the cat would not remember her and might have a new family missing their pet.

Maureen Wright, 75, a volunteer at the shelter, asked Moore for permission to bring Harriet to her home.

Wright said the cat is getting along well with her dogs and Moore has given her blessing for Harriet to remain with her.

"She's beautiful, regal, and just an absolute lover," she said. "So, she has a home with me for the rest of her life. She's off the market."