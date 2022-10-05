Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 5, 2022 / 4:52 PM

California woman's lost cat found in Idaho nine years later

By Ben Hooper
A cat named Harriet went missing from her owner's California home and turned up nine years later at a shelter in Idaho, more than 1,000 miles away. Photo by elvirahattingh1/Pixabay.com
A cat named Harriet went missing from her owner's California home and turned up nine years later at a shelter in Idaho, more than 1,000 miles away. Photo by elvirahattingh1/Pixabay.com

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A California woman was shocked to receive a phone call from Idaho saying her lost cat had been found after nine years.

Susan Moore of Clovis said her cat, Harriet, disappeared nine years ago, and her husband, Brian Ellison, theorized the feline had been killed by a coyote.

Advertisement

Moore had adopted Harriet as a shelter kitten three years earlier.

"I was very distraught about this cat going missing," Moore told The Washington Post. "I was really bonded to this cat."

Moore said she was shocked to receive a phone call Sept. 19 from the Kootenai Humane Society in Hayden, Idaho.

The caller said Harriet had been found wandering the streets of Hayden, more than 1,000 miles from Clovis, and the feline's microchip had given shelter workers Moore's contact information.

"I wish she could talk because I'd like to know how the heck that cat got all the way to Idaho," Moore said.

Moore had initially planned to have her brother, who lives in Idaho, pick up Harriet from the shelter, but she was concerned the cat would not remember her and might have a new family missing their pet.

Advertisement

Maureen Wright, 75, a volunteer at the shelter, asked Moore for permission to bring Harriet to her home.

Wright said the cat is getting along well with her dogs and Moore has given her blessing for Harriet to remain with her.

"She's beautiful, regal, and just an absolute lover," she said. "So, she has a home with me for the rest of her life. She's off the market."

Read More

Moose rescued from volleyball net in Colorado Friend's phone call tips man off to $271,601 lottery jackpot Virginia 9-year-old becomes the youngest to ever have a wisdom tooth removed

Latest Headlines

Maine police rescue raccoon trapped in water-filled storm drain
Odd News // 49 minutes ago
Maine police rescue raccoon trapped in water-filled storm drain
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Police in Maine came to the rescue of a raccoon found trapped in a water-filled storm drain pipe.
Moose rescued from volleyball net in Colorado
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Moose rescued from volleyball net in Colorado
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Wildlife officers in Colorado came to the rescue of a young bull moose that became entangled in a volleyball net.
Friend's phone call tips man off to $271,601 lottery jackpot
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Friend's phone call tips man off to $271,601 lottery jackpot
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a phone call from a friend tipped him off to the fact that he had won a $271,601 lottery jackpot.
Virginia 9-year-old becomes the youngest to ever have a wisdom tooth removed
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Virginia 9-year-old becomes the youngest to ever have a wisdom tooth removed
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old Virginia boy earned an unusual Guinness World Record when he became the youngest person to have a wisdom tooth extracted.
Fat Bear Week celebrates the bulky bruins of Alaska
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Fat Bear Week celebrates the bulky bruins of Alaska
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Katmai National Park & Preserve's annual Fat Bear Week has arrived, with fans of bulky bruins being called upon to vote for their favorite of the park's hibernation-preparing residents.
British gardener's 56.3-inch leek earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 6 hours ago
British gardener's 56.3-inch leek earns Guinness World Record
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A British gardener earned a Guinness World Record for growing a 56.3-inch-long leek.
Turkey crashes through window into Ohio home
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Turkey crashes through window into Ohio home
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio responded to a resident's home where a wild turkey broke in through a large window -- and ended up breaking back out.
Champion powerlifter squat-lifts body weight 42 times in one minute
Odd News // 1 day ago
Champion powerlifter squat-lifts body weight 42 times in one minute
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A British champion powerlifter broke a Guinness World Record when she squat-lifted her body weight 42 times in one minute.
British artist covers entire mansion in doodles
Odd News // 1 day ago
British artist covers entire mansion in doodles
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A British artist known as Mr. Doodle caused a viral sensation when he unveiled the result of a two-year project to cover every inch of his 12-room mansion in doodles.
Firefighters rescue calf that made a slight 'miscowculation'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters rescue calf that made a slight 'miscowculation'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a curious calf that made a "miscowculation" and ended up with its head stuck in a pylon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

12 siblings in Spain break world record with combined age of over 1,058 years
12 siblings in Spain break world record with combined age of over 1,058 years
Champion powerlifter squat-lifts body weight 42 times in one minute
Champion powerlifter squat-lifts body weight 42 times in one minute
Zero gravity soccer game breaks world record at 20,230 feet
Zero gravity soccer game breaks world record at 20,230 feet
Man jumps rope from sitting position for Guinness World Record
Man jumps rope from sitting position for Guinness World Record
Michigan man's cat officially named tallest in the world
Michigan man's cat officially named tallest in the world
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement