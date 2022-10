Karenjeet Kaur Bains earned a Guinness World Record by squat lifting her body weight 42 times in one minute. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A British champion powerlifter broke a Guinness World Record when she squat-lifted her body weight 42 times in one minute. Karenjeet Kaur Bains, 25, earned the record for most times to squat lift own body weight in one minute (female), Guinness World Records announced. Advertisement

Bains, took up powerlifting at age 17 and holds numerous championship titles in the sport.

"I am extremely proud to be the holder of a Guinness World Records title. To say I have made a mark in history by not only being the first British Sikh female to represent Great Britain in powerlifting, but to also be an official world record holder is an incredible feeling," Bains told Guinness World Records.