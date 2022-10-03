New York man's 2,554-pound pumpkin breaks national record

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A New York grower broke a national record when his giant pumpkin was officially weighed way more than a ton.

Scott Andrusz of Williamsville, brought his massive pumpkin to the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, N.Y., where it tipped the scales at 2,554 pounds.

Andrusz's pumpkin broke the national record for pumpkin weight, which had been 2,528 pounds.

The pumpkin fell short of the Guinness World Record, 2,702 pounds, which was set by Stefano Cutrupi in Italy in 2021.

Andrusz may soon have competition for the title, as Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., has a pumpkin grown from a seed from Cutrupi's record-breaking gourd.

Gienger's pumpkin is to be weighed Oct. 10 at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in California.