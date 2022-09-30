Michigan man's cat officially named tallest in the world

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A Michigan man's 18.83-inch tall pet was awarded the Guinness World Records title of the tallest living domestic cat.

Fenrir, a Savannah cat belonging to William John Powers of Farmington Hills, was awarded the title after Guinness World Records verified the feline's impressive height.

Savannah cats are a hybrid breed resulting from the mating of a domestic cat with an African serval.

Powers said Fenrir's brother, Arcturus, was previously awarded the same title when he was officially measured at 19.05 inches in 2016, but the feline later died in a house fire. Arcturus still holds the title of tallest domestic cat ever.

Another of Powers' cats, a Maine coon named Altair, holds the Guinness World Record for longest tail on a domestic cat living. Altair's tail measures 16.07 inches long. The record for longest tail on a domestic cat ever is held by Cygnus, Altair's older brother, who died in the same fire as Arcturus in 2016. His tail was 17.58 inches long.

"For someone so obsessed with their cats to have not one, not two, but four Guinness World Records title holding animals in one lifetime is a bit surreal isn't it," Powers told Guinness officials. "It almost feels like it was something destined to happen, and then even after our disaster, the universe tried to make at least that little bit of it right again."