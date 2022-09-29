Stray dog caught on camera trying to steal from toy store

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a toy store in Brazil were recording when a stray dog wandered into the business and attempted to steal a teddy bear.

The footage, recorded by cameras at a toy store in Tabatinga, Sao Paulo, shows two dogs approach the front door of the store, and one of the canines goes inside.

The dog grabs a stuffed sheep in its mouth and attempts to leave the store, but the toy gets stuck in the doorway and the canine leaves it behind.

Marcos Soler, the owner of the store, said he discovered the security camera footage after a customer told him a dog had been inside the shop.

Soler jokingly made a "wanted" poster for the stray dog, which he dubbed Pacato.

He said Pacato was not the first stray dog to visit his store -- another canine was previously successful in stealing a smaller stuffed toy.