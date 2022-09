Police in Jonesboro, Ark., helped round up a pair of loose peacocks found roaming in a parking lot. Photo courtesy of the Jonesboro Police Department/Facebook

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Arkansas were flagged down by bystanders to deal with an unusual situation -- a pair of peacocks wandering loose in a parking lot. The Jonesboro Police Department said officers were flagged down Wednesday by witnesses outside Skin Fix Med Spa Jonesboro and alerted to the presence of two loose peacocks. Advertisement

The officers worked to keep the peacocks contained in the parking lot while awaiting personnel from Jonesboro Animal Control.

The animal control officers were able to corral the birds, which were later reunited with their owner, police said.