A Greggs bakery in Pitlochry, Scotland, was closed Sunday and Monday when a protected red squirrel found its way into the business. Photo by NadiaTighe/Pixabay.com

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A bakery in Scotland has been closed for two days due to the presence of an unusual burglar -- a protected red squirrel. The Greggs bakery in Pitlochry was closed Sunday after a red squirrel was found living in the roof the previous day, and the squirrel was photographed through a window wandering around the closed business.

The bakery remained closed Monday after initial attempts to safely extract the squirrel were unsuccessful.

The Scottish SPCA confirmed it was contacted about the squirrel Saturday.

"As the squirrel was very high up in the rafters, we advised the member of the public to leave an exit for the squirrel in the hope the animal would come down of their own accord," a representative told the BBC.

"Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case and a member of our animal rescue team is now in the process of trying to gain access to the shop to assess the situation."

Specialists are working to safely extract the squirrel, which is a protected species in Scotland. Greggs officials said the store will be thoroughly cleaned before reopening once the animal is safely outside.

