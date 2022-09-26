South African woman sets world record for eating chicken feet

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A South African woman earned a Guinness World Record by eating 4.26 ounces of chicken feet in 60 seconds.

Vuyolwethu Simanile, competing against her colleagues from the Mashamplanes Lounge restaurant and bar in Umlazi, Durban, downed about 3 1/2 chicken feet in the one-minute time period to win the competition and set the record.

"Vuyo beat the other participants by some margin. She was the most unassuming and quiet of all participants so it was really touching to see her achieve this title," Guinness World Records official adjudicator Sofia Greenacre said in a news release.

The record attempt was filmed for Stumbo Record Breakers, an e.tv show that celebrates the unusual accomplishments and talents of South Africans.