Students at the University of California Irvine broke a Guinness World Record when 1,415 people participated in a game of red light/green light. Photo courtesy of Steve Zylius/University of California Irvine

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A Guinness World Record was broken at the University of California Irvine when 1,415 students participated in a game of red light/green light. The school announced 1,415 students participated in the traditional playground game Wednesday in Aldrich Park as part of UCI's Welcome Week tradition of attempting a Guinness World Record. Advertisement

A Guinness adjudicator was present at the event and verified the game broke the record of 1,203 participants, which was set by students at Oregon's Willamette University in 2015.

The school's previous Guinness World Records include the largest game of balloon tag (2017), the largest game of dodgeball (2012), the largest water pistol fight (2013), the largest game of capture the flag (2015).