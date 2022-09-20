Giraffe unexpectedly gives birth at Virginia Zoo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Visitors to a zoo in Virginia were treated to an unexpected view into nature when a giraffe on exhibit unexpectedly gave birth.

The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk said Imara, a Masai giraffe, unexpectedly gave birth Friday in the facility's giraffe barn, where she was on display to the public.

The zoo said the female calf weighed 122.5 pounds at birth and stood about 6 feet tall.

The calf was dubbed Tisa, the Swahili word for "nine," due both to her being born on Sept. 9 and her being Imara's ninth calf.