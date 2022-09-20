Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 20, 2022 / 4:38 PM

Giraffe unexpectedly gives birth at Virginia Zoo

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Visitors to a zoo in Virginia were treated to an unexpected view into nature when a giraffe on exhibit unexpectedly gave birth.

The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk said Imara, a Masai giraffe, unexpectedly gave birth Friday in the facility's giraffe barn, where she was on display to the public.

Advertisement

The zoo said the female calf weighed 122.5 pounds at birth and stood about 6 feet tall.

The calf was dubbed Tisa, the Swahili word for "nine," due both to her being born on Sept. 9 and her being Imara's ninth calf.

Read More

Police warn of alligator sighting in Wisconsin park Unexpected detour during potato chip run leads to $100,000 lottery win Lost diamond ring returned by stranger weeks later

Latest Headlines

World's longest hopscotch course created at Colorado park
Odd News // 45 minutes ago
World's longest hopscotch course created at Colorado park
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A campaign encouraging kids to play outdoors broke a Guinness World Record by creating a 4.37-mile-long hopscotch course.
Police warn of alligator sighting in Wisconsin park
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Police warn of alligator sighting in Wisconsin park
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Police in a Wisconsin town are warning residents to use caution in a local park after reports of an alligator sighting in a pond.
Unexpected detour during potato chip run leads to $100,000 lottery win
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Unexpected detour during potato chip run leads to $100,000 lottery win
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said a trip to buy potato chips took an unexpected detour and led to her winning a $100,000 lottery prize.
Lost diamond ring returned by stranger weeks later
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Lost diamond ring returned by stranger weeks later
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman who lost the diamond engagement ring given to her by her fiance shortly before he died was reunited with the precious item weeks later by a man who found it in the mud.
Colorado wildlife officers free elk entangled in fencing on highway
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Colorado wildlife officers free elk entangled in fencing on highway
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Wildlife officers in Colorado came to the rescue of a bull elk that became entangled in fencing and wound up stranded in the middle of a busy intersection.
Man drives a mile in reverse to break Guinness World Record
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Man drives a mile in reverse to break Guinness World Record
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A driver at a Kentucky race track broke a Guinness World Record when he drove a Corvette in reverse for one mile for 75.18 seconds.
Travelers record loose llama running on British highway
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Travelers record loose llama running on British highway
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A surprised couple traveling on a British highway captured video when they encountered some unusual oncoming traffic -- a running llama or alpaca.
Tow truck used to lift massive alligator out of Texas road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Tow truck used to lift massive alligator out of Texas road
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- An alligator found in the middle of a Texas road was so large that authorities ended up getting help from a tow truck to lift the reptile into the bed of a pickup truck.
Trailer crash spills hundreds of pounds of grapes onto California highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Trailer crash spills hundreds of pounds of grapes onto California highway
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A trailer collided with a guard rail on a California highway and spilled hundreds of pounds of freshly harvested grapes into the roadway.
Man visits 67 pubs in 24 hours to break world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man visits 67 pubs in 24 hours to break world record
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- An English man broke a Guinness World Record by having a drink at 67 different pubs in a single 24-hour period.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man visits 67 pubs in 24 hours to break world record
Man visits 67 pubs in 24 hours to break world record
Tow truck used to lift massive alligator out of Texas road
Tow truck used to lift massive alligator out of Texas road
Missing cat returns home, rings doorbell in New York
Missing cat returns home, rings doorbell in New York
Police remove snake from Alabama toilet
Police remove snake from Alabama toilet
Trailer crash spills hundreds of pounds of grapes onto California highway
Trailer crash spills hundreds of pounds of grapes onto California highway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement