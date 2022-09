The Oklahoma City Police Department said a wolf reported on the loose near a daycare was found to be a 15% Alaska Malamute "cordial canine" and was reunited with its owner. Photo courtesy of the Oklahoma City Police Department/Twitter

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Oklahoma said they were responded to reports of a wolf wandering around a daycare and ended up reuniting the "cuddly" wolf-dog hybrid with its owner. The Oklahoma City Police Department said on Twitter that officers responded to a report of a wolf near a daycare and they arrived to find the canine was "a cuddly puppy."

Officers learned the animal, which is 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute, had been reported missing to a nearby police department.

The "cordial canine" was reunited with its owner, police wrote.