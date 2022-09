Authorities in Houma, La., are investigating reports of a tiger wandering loose in the area. The animal has not been caught on camera. File Photo Courtesy of Smithsonian National Zoo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana are investigating numerous reports of a tiger or other big cat on the loose in a city. Several social media posts emerged Thursday night and early Friday morning reporting a tiger had been seen walking around Houma's downtown area, but no photo or video evidence of the animal emerged. Advertisement

The Houma Police Department said it received multiple calls about a big cat.

"Anytime we receive multiple calls about something like this, we're obligated to perform a search," a department representative told WVUE-TV.

The representative said officers have not "laid eyes" on the animal themselves.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said it received one report of a large cat on the loose and deputies are currently speaking with local animal rescue groups about the sighting.