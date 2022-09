A horse named Mia was missing for two days before being found wandering in traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County, Va. Photo courtesy of the Virginia State Police/Twitter

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Virginia State Police said a horse missing from a farm for two days was returned home after being found blocking traffic on a highway. The VSP said the female horse, named Mia, had been missing from her Louisa County home for two days when troopers were summoned to Interstate 64 in Albemarle County on a report of a horse in the roadway. Advertisement

The horse was identified as the missing Mia and her owners were summoned to the scene.

Rachel Jones, a member of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors, said troopers and Virginia Department of Transportation personnel controlled traffic while Mia's owners walked the horse off the highway and into a waiting trailer.