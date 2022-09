Ginger Cat Appreciation Day was founded in 2014 by Wisconsin man Chris Roy in tribute to his longtime cat, Doobert. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, celebrated annually on Sept. 1, was founded by a Wisconsin software engineer in 2014 to pay tribute to his longtime companion. Chris Roy of Milwaukee founded Ginger Cat Appreciation Day in 2014, after the death of his orange cat, Doobert. Roy had taken care of Doobert ever since finding him as a stray kitten 17 years earlier. Advertisement

The feline also inspired Roy to found a company called Doobert, which aims to use information technology to match animals in need of care with specialized rescues and volunteer transporters around the country.

