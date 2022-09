Famous birthdays for Sept. 1: Zendaya, Barry Gibb

1/4

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Virgo. They include:

-- German composer Engelbert Humperdinck in 1854

-- Tarzan creator Edgar Rice Burroughs in 1875

-- Undefeated heavyweight boxing champ Rocky Marciano in 1923

-- Actor George Maharis in 1928 (age 94)

-- Country music singer Boxcar Willie in 1931

-- Country music singer Conway Twitty in 1933

-- Former Texas Gov. Ann Richards in 1933

-- Symphony conductor Seiji Ozawa in 1935 (age 87)

-- Lawyer/commentator Alan Dershowitz in 1938 (age 84)

-- Comedian/actor Lily Tomlin in 1939 (age 83)

-- Conductor Leonard Slatkin in 1944 (age 78)

-- Musician Barry Gibb in 1946 (age 76)

-- Phil McGraw, host of Dr. Phil, in 1950 (age 72)

-- Singer Gloria Estefan in 1957 (age 65)

-- TV host Padma Lakshmi in 1970 (age 52)

-- Stylist Rachel Zoe in 1971 (age 51)

-- Musician Bill Kaulitz in 1989 (age 33)

-- Musician Tom Kaulitz in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Zendaya Coleman in 1996 (age 26)

-- Pop singer Jungkook, born Jeon Jung-kook, in 1997 (age 25)

