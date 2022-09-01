Trending
Sept. 1, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 1: Zendaya, Barry Gibb

By UPI Staff
Zendaya attends the premiere of "Space Jam" at Regal Cinemas LA Live in Los Angeles on July 12, 2021. The actor turns 26 on September 1.
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- German composer Engelbert Humperdinck in 1854

-- Tarzan creator Edgar Rice Burroughs in 1875

-- Undefeated heavyweight boxing champ Rocky Marciano in 1923

-- Actor George Maharis in 1928 (age 94)

-- Country music singer Boxcar Willie in 1931

-- Country music singer Conway Twitty in 1933

-- Former Texas Gov. Ann Richards in 1933

-- Symphony conductor Seiji Ozawa in 1935 (age 87)

-- Lawyer/commentator Alan Dershowitz in 1938 (age 84)

-- Comedian/actor Lily Tomlin in 1939 (age 83)

-- Conductor Leonard Slatkin in 1944 (age 78)

-- Musician Barry Gibb in 1946 (age 76)

-- Phil McGraw, host of Dr. Phil, in 1950 (age 72)

-- Singer Gloria Estefan in 1957 (age 65)

-- TV host Padma Lakshmi in 1970 (age 52)

-- Stylist Rachel Zoe in 1971 (age 51)

-- Musician Bill Kaulitz in 1989 (age 33)

-- Musician Tom Kaulitz in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Zendaya Coleman in 1996 (age 26)

-- Pop singer Jungkook, born Jeon Jung-kook, in 1997 (age 25)

