Man cleaning grandparents' home finds library book that was 46 years overdue

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A library in Ontario said a patron cleaning out his grandparents' basement found a book that had been due back 46 years earlier.

The Hamilton Public Library said in a Facebook post that the book, Total Fitness In 30 Minutes A Week by Laurence E. Morehouse and Leonard Gross, had been due back July 22, 1976.

The post said a library member recently found the book "while decluttering his grandparents' basement."

"Thanks for returning to our Sherwood Branch," the post said.

The Hamilton Public Library eliminated late fees in 2021.