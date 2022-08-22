Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 22, 2022 / 4:35 PM

Dinosaurs hit the racetrack for Washington's T-Rex Race

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- More than 150 people donned dinosaur costumes at a Washington racetrack and ran a 1/16-mile race to find the fastest T-Rex in the pack.

Emerald Downs in Auburn hosted its first T-Rex Race since 2019, when photos and videos of the event made a viral splash online.

Advertisement

Sunday's race featured more than 150 participants, a new record for the event, which was sponsored by TriGuard Pest Control.

Auburn resident Logan Kludsikofsky took first place in the adult race, while Sebastian Davis, 13, of Silverdale, Wash., won the kids race.

Read More

Lottery player's daughter saves winning ticket from being thrown out TikTok chefs visit 69 fast food restaurants in 24 hours for world record Kitten rescued from engine compartment of city bus in Virginia

Latest Headlines

Lottery player's daughter saves winning ticket from being thrown out
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Lottery player's daughter saves winning ticket from being thrown out
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- An Australian woman said her sharp-eyed daughter prevented her from throwing out a scratch-off lottery ticket that turned out to be a winner worth nearly $7,000.
TikTok chefs visit 69 fast food restaurants in 24 hours for world record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
TikTok chefs visit 69 fast food restaurants in 24 hours for world record
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A TikTok cooking duo earned their third Guinness World Record by visiting 69 fast food restaurants in a 24-hour period in New York.
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of city bus in Virginia
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of city bus in Virginia
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Virginia came to the rescue of a kitten that ran under a city bus and climbed up into the engine compartment.
Iowa State Fair hosts world's largest cornhole tournament
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Iowa State Fair hosts world's largest cornhole tournament
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Iowa State Fair earned a Guinness World Record when 730 people participated in a cornhole tournament.
Wallaby on the loose in Northern Ireland
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Wallaby on the loose in Northern Ireland
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A wallaby is on the loose in Northern Ireland after escaping from its enclosure only hours after arriving at its new home.
Escaped bull runs wild through Israeli bank
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Escaped bull runs wild through Israeli bank
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- An escaped bull went running through the streets of an Israeli city before wandering into a bank and charging through the hallways of the building.
Man inflates 10 balloons in 60 seconds using only his nose
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Man inflates 10 balloons in 60 seconds using only his nose
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by using his nose to inflate 10 balloons in one minute.
Trapped puppy rescued from muddy sinkhole in Texas
Odd News // 3 days ago
Trapped puppy rescued from muddy sinkhole in Texas
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Texas said they came to the assistance of a puppy found buried up to its chest in mud in a sink hole.
Michigan man thought $751,265 lottery jackpot was a computer glitch
Odd News // 3 days ago
Michigan man thought $751,265 lottery jackpot was a computer glitch
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he thought there was something wrong with his lottery account when he logged in and saw a $751,265 prize from a Fantasy 5 drawing.
Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
Odd News // 3 days ago
Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida responded to a home for a situation that wasn't part of their academy training -- an alligator swimming in a pool.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
Pomeranian chases bear through Colorado neighborhood
Pomeranian chases bear through Colorado neighborhood
Mischievous monkey swipes cellphone, calls 911 at California sanctuary
Mischievous monkey swipes cellphone, calls 911 at California sanctuary
USA Mullet Championships seeks America's best mullets
USA Mullet Championships seeks America's best mullets
Michigan man thought $751,265 lottery jackpot was a computer glitch
Michigan man thought $751,265 lottery jackpot was a computer glitch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement