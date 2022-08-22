Dinosaurs hit the racetrack for Washington's T-Rex Race

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- More than 150 people donned dinosaur costumes at a Washington racetrack and ran a 1/16-mile race to find the fastest T-Rex in the pack.

Emerald Downs in Auburn hosted its first T-Rex Race since 2019, when photos and videos of the event made a viral splash online.

Advertisement

Sunday's race featured more than 150 participants, a new record for the event, which was sponsored by TriGuard Pest Control.

Auburn resident Logan Kludsikofsky took first place in the adult race, while Sebastian Davis, 13, of Silverdale, Wash., won the kids race.