Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 22, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Man inflates 10 balloons in 60 seconds using only his nose

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by using his nose to inflate 10 balloons in one minute.

David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said he first took aim at the balloon inflating world record about five years ago, but issues including cold seasons and allergy seasons kept him from exceeding the previous record of nine balloons.

Advertisement

Rush said the Guinness rules required each balloon to be inflated with the nose, tied off and out of his hands by the end of the 60-second time period.

Rush successfully captured the record by inflating 10 balloons in the allotted time. The previous record was set in 2016 by fellow serial record-breaker Ashrita Furman.

Read More

David Rush nears 250 Guinness World Records with fist-bumping feat Trapped puppy rescued from muddy sinkhole in Texas Michigan man thought $751,265 lottery jackpot was a computer glitch

Latest Headlines

Trapped puppy rescued from muddy sinkhole in Texas
Odd News // 2 days ago
Trapped puppy rescued from muddy sinkhole in Texas
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Texas said they came to the assistance of a puppy found buried up to its chest in mud in a sink hole.
Michigan man thought $751,265 lottery jackpot was a computer glitch
Odd News // 2 days ago
Michigan man thought $751,265 lottery jackpot was a computer glitch
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he thought there was something wrong with his lottery account when he logged in and saw a $751,265 prize from a Fantasy 5 drawing.
Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
Odd News // 2 days ago
Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida responded to a home for a situation that wasn't part of their academy training -- an alligator swimming in a pool.
Loose wallaby eludes capture for more than a week in Ohio
Odd News // 2 days ago
Loose wallaby eludes capture for more than a week in Ohio
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said a wallaby on the loose for more than a week hasn't been spotted in several days, despite ongoing attempts to capture the elusive marsupial.
Mischievous monkey swipes cellphone, calls 911 at California sanctuary
Odd News // 2 days ago
Mischievous monkey swipes cellphone, calls 911 at California sanctuary
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies responding to a 911 call from a wildlife sanctuary in California were surprised to discover the call had apparently been placed by an inquisitive capuchin monkey.
Firefighters rescue escaped parrot from tree in Michigan
Odd News // 2 days ago
Firefighters rescue escaped parrot from tree in Michigan
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan were called out to an unusual rescue when a pet parrot escaped from her home and perched on a high branch of a maple tree.
Washington man, 82, makes one millionth basketball free throw
Odd News // 2 days ago
Washington man, 82, makes one millionth basketball free throw
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Washington state man celebrated his 82nd birthday by completing his 17-year goal to shoot one million basketball free throws.
USA Mullet Championships seeks America's best mullets
Odd News // 3 days ago
USA Mullet Championships seeks America's best mullets
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Voting is underway for the kids and teens divisions of the USA Mullet Championships, an annual contest to find the best "business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back" haircuts in the country.
Pomeranian chases bear through Colorado neighborhood
Odd News // 3 days ago
Pomeranian chases bear through Colorado neighborhood
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman's home security camera captured video of the moment that a black bear wandering through her neighborhood was chased off by a neighbor's small dog.
Massive atlas moth found in the United States for the first time
Odd News // 3 days ago
Massive atlas moth found in the United States for the first time
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Washington State Department of Agriculture said a massive moth spotted on a resident's garage was identified as the first atlas moth ever documented in the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
Pomeranian chases bear through Colorado neighborhood
Pomeranian chases bear through Colorado neighborhood
Mischievous monkey swipes cellphone, calls 911 at California sanctuary
Mischievous monkey swipes cellphone, calls 911 at California sanctuary
Michigan woman wins $1 million from 'random' lottery ticket
Michigan woman wins $1 million from 'random' lottery ticket
Massive atlas moth found in the United States for the first time
Massive atlas moth found in the United States for the first time
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement