Man inflates 10 balloons in 60 seconds using only his nose

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by using his nose to inflate 10 balloons in one minute.

David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said he first took aim at the balloon inflating world record about five years ago, but issues including cold seasons and allergy seasons kept him from exceeding the previous record of nine balloons.

Rush said the Guinness rules required each balloon to be inflated with the nose, tied off and out of his hands by the end of the 60-second time period.

Rush successfully captured the record by inflating 10 balloons in the allotted time. The previous record was set in 2016 by fellow serial record-breaker Ashrita Furman.