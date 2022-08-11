Intoxicated bear rescued after eating hallucinogenic honey in Turkey

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Officials in Turkey said a young brown bear was rescued after being found disoriented and intoxicated from consuming a large amount of hallucinogenic honey.

The Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry said the bear was found disoriented in Duzce Province on Thursday and was captured by wildlife officials.

The bear was examined by veterinarians and found to be intoxicated after ingesting a large amount of honey made from the nectar of an indigenous species of rhododendron.

The honey, known as "mad honey," contains grayanotoxin, a neurotoxin that produces hallucinogenic effects when consumed by mammals.

The ministry said the bear is in good health and will eventually be returned to the wild. It asked social media users to help come up with a name for the intoxicated bear.