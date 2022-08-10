Trending
Overturned truck spills Bud Light onto Kentucky highway

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Hundreds of beer cans spilled onto a highway median when a truck carrying a load of Bud Light overturned on a ramp.

Louisville Metro Police said the truck overturned about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday while traveling on the Interstate 71 ramp to the Gene Snyder Freeway.

The truck spilled its load of Bud Light, with most of the cans and boxes ending up on the median between the freeway and the ramp.

Police tweeted the crash was "a non-injury incident" and clean-up efforts were underway.

Traffic Response and Incident Management Assisting the River City, or TRIMARC, said the right shoulder of the freeway was blocked during clean-up efforts.

