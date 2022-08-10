Trending
Aug. 10, 2022 / 12:55 PM

N.J. mom rents billboard to congratulate doctor daughter

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A proud New Jersey mother celebrated her daughter receiving a doctorate by purchasing space on a billboard in a busy area.

Kendra Busbee, 52, of Camden, said she paid $1,250 to have the face of her daughter, Kristine Smalls, 30, printed on the billboard overlooking Route 130 in Camden to congratulate her on earning her doctorate in psychology from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

"At the age of 5 years old, she knew that she wanted to be a doctor," Busbee told WPVI-TV.

The billboard came as a surprise to Smalls.

"She typically goes above and beyond for me and my brother whenever we, like, have any type of accomplishment," Smalls told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "She kind of outdoes herself each time."

Busbee said the billboard was aimed at congratulating her daughter as well as inspiring local youngsters to achieve.

"We once heard that nothing good comes out of the city of Camden, and we just wanted to let them know this is something good that comes out of the city of Camden," Busbee said.

