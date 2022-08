Mattress company Casper announced it is seeking "Casper Sleepers" to get paid to take naps in the company's stores and unusual public locations. Photo by Engin_Akyurt/Pixabay.com

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A New York-based mattress company is seeking professional "sleepers" to get paid for taking naps and documenting the experience on social media. Casper, a mattress firm founded in 2014, said on its website that it is hiring "Casper Sleepers" willing to snooze "in our stores, and in unexpected settings out in the world." Advertisement

The chosen candidates will document their napping experiences on social media.

The listing says ideal candidates should have "exceptional sleeping ability," the "desire to sleep as much as possible" and an "ability to sleep through anything."

Applications are being accepted through Aug. 11.