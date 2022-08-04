Breaking News
U.S. declares monkeypox a national health emergency
Aug. 4, 2022 / 3:21 PM

Goat runs loose in Spanish city, breaks into jewelry store

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Spain responded to an unusual situation when a loose goat ran through the center of a city and broke into a jewelry store.

Witnesses in Cartagena, in the Murica region, captured video Wednesday when the goat ran through the busy city center with National Police in pursuit.

Police said the goat smashed its way into a jewelry store near Bar Columbus and caused damage to the interior of the business before officers were able to lock it in a bathroom.

A pair of shepherds were summoned to the store and tied the goat's legs for safe transport.

It was unclear how the goat came to be wandering loose in the city.

