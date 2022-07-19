Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 19, 2022 / 3:55 PM

Van-swallowing sinkhole caught on camera in New York

By Ben Hooper

July 19 (UPI) -- A van parked at the side of a New York City street was swallowed up by a sinkhole and the moment was caught on camera.

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection said personnel responded Monday when the sinkhole opened up on Radcliff Avenue in the Morris Park neighborhood of the Bronx.

Advertisement

A video shows the sinkhole opening up in the street and swallowing the van, while another vehicle is left teetering on the edge.

Officials said the vehicles were unoccupied and there were no injuries reported.

Antonio Papadoboulos, the van's owner, said he has no plans to get the vehicle repaired.

"I'm just going to buy a new one," he told News 12.

The DEC said personnel were on the scene Tuesday to fill in the hole after the van was hoisted out.

Officials said the block will be closed for about a week for repairs.

The DEC said the cause of the sinkhole is under investigation.

Read More

'Sign war' between Missouri businesses goes viral Loose peahen wandering S.C. neighborhood after escaping twice Giant eagle ray jumps into Alabama family's boat

Latest Headlines

Michigan man's lucky lottery numbers win him his second jackpot in 15 years
Odd News // 16 minutes ago
Michigan man's lucky lottery numbers win him his second jackpot in 15 years
July 19 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $250,000 lottery prize in 2007 had his set of lucky numbers pay off a second time 15 years later with a $339,768 jackpot.
'Sign war' between Missouri businesses goes viral
Odd News // 1 hour ago
'Sign war' between Missouri businesses goes viral
July 19 (UPI) -- A "sign war" between a Missouri McDonald's and a nearby Dairy Queen is going viral, with other neighboring businesses firing their own shots.
Loose peahen wandering S.C. neighborhood after escaping twice
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Loose peahen wandering S.C. neighborhood after escaping twice
July 19 (UPI) -- A peahen that escaped from her owner's home in South Carolina was captured by a local resident -- but escaped again before she could be returned home.
Giant eagle ray jumps into Alabama family's boat
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Giant eagle ray jumps into Alabama family's boat
July 19 (UPI) -- An Alabama family participating in a fishing event ended up with an especially rare catch when a 400-pound eagle ray jumped into their boat.
Texas pitmasters barbecue for over 40 hours to break world record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Texas pitmasters barbecue for over 40 hours to break world record
July 19 (UPI) -- A trio of pitmasters at a Texas barbecue restaurant broke a Guinness World Record by grilling food for 40 hours, 49 minutes and 17 seconds.
One cow still loose after 70 released onto Florida Turnpike
Odd News // 5 hours ago
One cow still loose after 70 released onto Florida Turnpike
July 19 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said one cow remained on the loose Tuesday, one day after about 70 cows were released onto the Florida Turnpike when a semi truck caught fire.
Pittsburgh police rescue raccoon with head stuck in jar
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pittsburgh police rescue raccoon with head stuck in jar
July 18 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania came to the rescue of an unlucky raccoon spotted wandering with a plastic jar stuck over its head.
Pennsylvania woman wins $100,000 while visiting mom in Maryland
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pennsylvania woman wins $100,000 while visiting mom in Maryland
July 18 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman returned from a trip to visit her mother in Maryland with more than memories when she scored a $100,000 prize from a lottery ticket.
Cinema chain offers redheads free tickets amid British heat wave
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cinema chain offers redheads free tickets amid British heat wave
July 18 (UPI) -- A British movie theater chain is offering free tickets to people with red hair for two days amid a heat wave in the country.
Man uses a contraption on his nose to push peanut up Colorado mountain
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man uses a contraption on his nose to push peanut up Colorado mountain
July 18 (UPI) -- A Colorado man became the first person of the 21st century -- and the fourth person overall -- to use a contraption attached to his nose to push a peanut up Pikes Peak mountain.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man uses a contraption on his nose to push peanut up Colorado mountain
Man uses a contraption on his nose to push peanut up Colorado mountain
Cinema chain offers redheads free tickets amid British heat wave
Cinema chain offers redheads free tickets amid British heat wave
Pennsylvania waitress gets $3,000 tip on $13 bill
Pennsylvania waitress gets $3,000 tip on $13 bill
Idaho man recaptures hot dog throwing world record
Idaho man recaptures hot dog throwing world record
Pittsburgh police rescue raccoon with head stuck in jar
Pittsburgh police rescue raccoon with head stuck in jar
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement