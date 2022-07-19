Van-swallowing sinkhole caught on camera in New York

July 19 (UPI) -- A van parked at the side of a New York City street was swallowed up by a sinkhole and the moment was caught on camera.

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection said personnel responded Monday when the sinkhole opened up on Radcliff Avenue in the Morris Park neighborhood of the Bronx.

A video shows the sinkhole opening up in the street and swallowing the van, while another vehicle is left teetering on the edge.

Officials said the vehicles were unoccupied and there were no injuries reported.

Antonio Papadoboulos, the van's owner, said he has no plans to get the vehicle repaired.

"I'm just going to buy a new one," he told News 12.

The DEC said personnel were on the scene Tuesday to fill in the hole after the van was hoisted out.

Officials said the block will be closed for about a week for repairs.

The DEC said the cause of the sinkhole is under investigation.