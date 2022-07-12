Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 12, 2022 / 3:50 PM

Alabama woman's lost ring fished out of California lake after 53 years

By Ben Hooper

July 12 (UPI) -- An Alabama woman who lost her high school class ring while swimming in a California lake soon will be reunited with it after 53 years, thanks to a couple who found it while fishing.

Dana Scott Laughlin said she was swimming in Lake Berryessa shortly after her high school graduation in 1969 when her ring fell from her finger and sank to the bottom of the lake.

Advertisement

Laughlin's son received a message a few days ago from a couple who said they found a ring while fishing in Lake Berryessa and were trying to identify its owner.

Laughlin, who lives more than 2,000 miles away in Foley, Ala., reviewed photos of the ring and confirmed it was inscribed with her initials and the name of the school she attended.

"I just said I was so grateful, and I couldn't believe that she had found the ring after so many years. I guess it was meant to be. My husband was like in a state of shock," Laughlin told WPMI-TV.

Laughlin said the ring is on its way to her via UPS.

The Cambridge Fire Department in Massachusetts said firefighters plunged into the Charles River earlier this month to recover a diamond ring dropped by a woman visiting the Charlesgate Yacht Club.

Advertisement

The department's Dive Team and Marine Unit went to the location specified by the woman's husband and were able to locate the ring within a few minutes.

Read More

Wallaby on the loose in North Carolina neighborhood Dog chases bear away from owner's New Hampshire porch 'Manhattanhenge' dazzles New York at sunset

Latest Headlines

Man's last-minute hunch leads to $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 6 minutes ago
Man's last-minute hunch leads to $100,000 lottery prize
July 12 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said he was leaving a North Carolina store when a hunch told him to turn around and buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 prize.
Dog chases bear away from owner's New Hampshire porch
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Dog chases bear away from owner's New Hampshire porch
July 12 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire resident's home security camera was recording when a bear that wandered onto his porch was chased off by the family dog.
Wallaby on the loose in North Carolina neighborhood
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Wallaby on the loose in North Carolina neighborhood
July 12 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in North Carolina are attempting to capture an escaped wallaby seen hopping loose through a neighborhood.
'Manhattanhenge' dazzles New York at sunset
Odd News // 3 hours ago
'Manhattanhenge' dazzles New York at sunset
July 12 (UPI) -- Residents of New York City captured photos and video as Monday night's sunset aligned with the street grid of Manhattan in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge."
Guinea pig earns world record with 16 tricks in one minute
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Guinea pig earns world record with 16 tricks in one minute
July 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina guinea pig is officially a Guinness World Record holder after the record-keeping organization verified he successfully performed 16 tricks in one minute.
Escaped kangaroo named Jackie Leggs captured in Alabama
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Escaped kangaroo named Jackie Leggs captured in Alabama
July 12 (UPI) -- A kangaroo that escaped from an Alabama property was safely captured and returned home two days later.
Paper Bag Day commemorates anniversary of 1859 invention
Odd News // 9 hours ago
Paper Bag Day commemorates anniversary of 1859 invention
July 12 (UPI) -- Paper Bag Day, celebrated annually on July 12, commemorates the anniversary of inventor William Goodale patenting a paper bag machine in 1859.
14-year-old's entry in 'I Voted' sticker design contest goes viral
Odd News // 23 hours ago
14-year-old's entry in 'I Voted' sticker design contest goes viral
July 11 (UPI) -- A New York county's online contest to pick a new "I Voted" sticker is receiving added attention after an unusual entry from a local 14-year-old student went viral.
Florida man finds bear rummaging through garage refrigerator
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Florida man finds bear rummaging through garage refrigerator
July 11 (UPI) -- A Florida man captured video when he discovered a black bear helping itself to a snack from the a refrigerator in the garage.
Maryland man's persistence pays off with Pick 5 lottery jackpot
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Maryland man's persistence pays off with Pick 5 lottery jackpot
July 11 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery man who has bought a Pick 5 ticket bearing the same numbers every day since the game began earlier this year had his persistence pay off with a $25,000 prize.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sea lions appear to chase panicked beach-goers in San Diego
Sea lions appear to chase panicked beach-goers in San Diego
14-year-old's entry in 'I Voted' sticker design contest goes viral
14-year-old's entry in 'I Voted' sticker design contest goes viral
New Jersey man finds $1,000 in money from 1934 buried under porch
New Jersey man finds $1,000 in money from 1934 buried under porch
Florida man finds bear rummaging through garage refrigerator
Florida man finds bear rummaging through garage refrigerator
Two alligator sightings reported in southwest Michigan river
Two alligator sightings reported in southwest Michigan river
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement