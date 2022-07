Firefighters in Massachusetts went diving in the Charles River to recover a diamond ring dropped into the water by a boater. Photo courtesy of the Cambridge MA Fire Department/Facebook

July 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts went diving in a river to recover a diamond ring dropped into the water by a visiting couple. The Cambridge Fire Department said in a Facebook post that a woman was visiting the Charlesgate Yacht Club in Cambridge with her husband when her ring ended up in the Charles River.

The department's Dive Team and Marine Unit determined the water in the area did not seem hazardous, so divers plunged into the river and followed the husband's directions to where he believed the ring had fallen into the water.

The divers located the ring within a few minutes, the department said.

"The ring was returned to its very relieved and excited owner," the post said.