Brevard County Fire Rescue came to the assistance of a 200-pound turtle trapped under a boardwalk at Satellite Beach. Photo courtesy of Satellite Beach/Facebook

July 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a 200-pound turtle found stuck under a boardwalk on a beach. Brevard County Fire Rescues said the Station 64 crew responded to a report from a member of the public about a turtle stuck under a boardwalk at Satellite Beach. Advertisement

Firefighters said the 200-pound turtle was lined up with a narrow hole and just needed a little guidance and a push to get back out into the open.

Turtle rescuers arrived on the scene and helped the animal return to the water, firefighters said.

A photo of the rescuers and the freed turtle was posted to Satellite Beach's Facebook page.