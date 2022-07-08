Trending
Odd News
July 8, 2022 / 3:20 PM

Penguins unimpressed with Japanese aquarium's shift to cheaper fish

By Ben Hooper

July 8 (UPI) -- A Japanese aquarium said it is trying to switch its penguins' diet to a cheaper kind of fish as a result of inflation, but the birds are being uncooperative.

Officials at the Hakone-en Aquarium, southwest of Tokyo, said they switched the penguins from their usual diet of aji, aka Japanese horse mackerel, to a cheaper variety of mackerel after the price of aji spiked nearly 30 percent over last year.

A video filmed at the aquarium shows the penguins stubbornly refusing to accept offerings of the cheaper fish from keepers.

"Even if they'll take it in their beaks, they'll just spit it out," Hiroki Shimamoto, the head zookeeper at the aquarium, told VICE World News.

Aquarium workers said the penguins will begrudgingly eat the cheaper fish if it is mixed in with some aji.

"Ideally, they would like to have a full aji, but they are patiently eating mackerel," Shimamoto told TV Asahi.

Keepers said the facility's otters have also shown a preference for aji over the cheaper fish.

"We could raise the admission fee to the aquarium and fix this issue, but we would like to do our best to keep our facility a comfortable place for our guests to visit. We do not plan on raising admission prices," Shimamoto said.

Latest Headlines

Escaped sheep gets a lift home in the back of police cruiser
Odd News // 6 minutes ago
Escaped sheep gets a lift home in the back of police cruiser
July 8 (UPI) -- An escaped sheep that wandered onto a Maine resident's property received a lift home in the back of a police cruiser.
World's most expensive French fries returning to New York eatery
Odd News // 11 minutes ago
World's most expensive French fries returning to New York eatery
July 8 (UPI) -- A New York restaurant announced a $200 plate of French fries certified as the world's most expensive by Guinness World Records will be returning to the eatery for National French Fry Day.
French chess club assembles world's largest chess piece
Odd News // 3 hours ago
French chess club assembles world's largest chess piece
July 8 (UPI) -- A French chess club unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by building a chess piece measuring more than 20.6 feet tall.
Loose pig visits Illinois high school
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Loose pig visits Illinois high school
July 8 (UPI) -- Officials at an Illinois high school said a loose pig has taken up residence on campus and has thus far managed to evade all attempts at capture.
Dramatic photos show tree burning from the inside out
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Dramatic photos show tree burning from the inside out
When firefighters from the Ridgeville Township Volunteer Firefighter Department arrived on the scene to extinguish a burning tree, they were met with a particularly challenging job -- a tree burning from the inside out.
Lone car narrowly outraces landslide on an isolated highway
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Lone car narrowly outraces landslide on an isolated highway
A driver ended up in a real-life Bond movie when a mountainside in China's southwestern Sichuan province gave way, causing rocks to spill onto the roadway, leaving the imperiled car no choice but to outrun the carnage.
Firefighters hoist horse that fell into water tank
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Firefighters hoist horse that fell into water tank
July 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Australia used a sling and an excavator to hoist a horse that fell into a water tank and was unable to climb back out.
George Clooney's infamous 'Batman & Robin' suit up for auction
Odd News // 23 hours ago
George Clooney's infamous 'Batman & Robin' suit up for auction
July 7 (UPI) -- The superhero costume worn by George Clooney in 1997's "Batman & Robin" is up for auction -- and it comes with a "hyper-realistic" Clooney mannequin.
Critically endangered Sumatran tiger gives birth to twins in Oklahoma
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Critically endangered Sumatran tiger gives birth to twins in Oklahoma
July 7 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced the birth of two endangered Sumatran tiger cubs.
72-year-old earns Guinness World Record for Pacific coast bike ride
Odd News // 23 hours ago
72-year-old earns Guinness World Record for Pacific coast bike ride
July 7 (UPI) -- A 72-year-old woman earned the Guinness World Record as the oldest person to cross America by bicycle (north-south) when she completed her 2,083-mile journey in 43 days.
