July 8, 2022 / 8:46 AM

Dramatic photos show tree burning from the inside out

By Adriana Navarro, Accuweather.com

When firefighters from the Ridgeville Township Volunteer Firefighter Department arrived on the scene to extinguish a burning tree Tuesday morning, they were met with a particularly challenging job.

Lightning from some early morning storms had struck and ignited a tree near a home in Ridgeville, Ohio, a town between Dayton and Cincinnati in southwestern Ohio. But firefighters came across a unique site when they arrived. Rather than finding a tree engulfed in flames, they instead saw a tree burning from the inside out.

"Lightning can do some crazy things and we had a tough time getting to every hot spot in this tree trunk," the department posted on Facebook along with the photos. "Big thanks to Moyer's Tree Service for coming out this morning to help get this tree cut down for us and the homeowner so we could fully extinguish the fire."

Comments on the post ranged from awe surrounding the power of nature and the beauty of the imagery to lamenting the loss of what appeared to be an old tree.

Rounds of thunderstorms rumbled through southwestern Ohio on Tuesday morning, delivering bouts of lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

In Wilmington, Ohio, roughly 20 miles southeast of Ridgeville, the National Weather Service office in the area spotted two shelf clouds by noon. These clouds are typically associated with a solid line of storms.

Severe storms would roll through the area the following day, churning up a tornado in Clermont County, Ohio, that would injure at least three people when the tornado struck the town of Goshen, located 30 miles northeast of Cincinnati. Preliminary findings from NWS survey teams Thursday found that an EF1 tornado had also touched down in Brown County near Lake Lorelei on Wednesday.

Lone car narrowly outraces landslide on an isolated highway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Lone car narrowly outraces landslide on an isolated highway
A driver ended up in a real-life Bond movie when a mountainside in China's southwestern Sichuan province gave way, causing rocks to spill onto the roadway, leaving the imperiled car no choice but to outrun the carnage.
Firefighters hoist horse that fell into water tank
Odd News // 16 hours ago
Firefighters hoist horse that fell into water tank
July 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Australia used a sling and an excavator to hoist a horse that fell into a water tank and was unable to climb back out.
George Clooney's infamous 'Batman & Robin' suit up for auction
Odd News // 16 hours ago
George Clooney's infamous 'Batman & Robin' suit up for auction
July 7 (UPI) -- The superhero costume worn by George Clooney in 1997's "Batman & Robin" is up for auction -- and it comes with a "hyper-realistic" Clooney mannequin.
Critically endangered Sumatran tiger gives birth to twins in Oklahoma
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Critically endangered Sumatran tiger gives birth to twins in Oklahoma
July 7 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced the birth of two endangered Sumatran tiger cubs.
72-year-old earns Guinness World Record for Pacific coast bike ride
Odd News // 17 hours ago
72-year-old earns Guinness World Record for Pacific coast bike ride
July 7 (UPI) -- A 72-year-old woman earned the Guinness World Record as the oldest person to cross America by bicycle (north-south) when she completed her 2,083-mile journey in 43 days.
Lightning strike on truck caught on camera on Florida highway
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Lightning strike on truck caught on camera on Florida highway
July 7 (UPI) -- A woman traveling on a Florida highway captured video of the moment lightning struck her husband's truck, damaging the vehicle and a sheriff's deputy's vehicle traveling next to it.
Maine residents report seeing a monkey on the loose
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Maine residents report seeing a monkey on the loose
July 7 (UPI) -- Residents of Portland, Maine, reported seeing an unusual animal on the loose in the city -- a monkey.
Missing dog reunited with former Florida resident after 8 years
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Missing dog reunited with former Florida resident after 8 years
July 7 (UPI) -- A former Florida woman was reunited with her dog eight years after the canine went missing.
Boa constrictor on the loose in Michigan believed to be escaped pet
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Boa constrictor on the loose in Michigan believed to be escaped pet
July 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Michigan said a reported boa constrictor on the loose in Kent County is believed to be an escaped pet.
Gut feeling leads to purchase of $1M lottery ticket in North Carolina
Odd News // 1 day ago
Gut feeling leads to purchase of $1M lottery ticket in North Carolina
July 7 (UPI) -- A 46-year-old heating and air conditioning installer from North Carolina says he bought a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off ticket on a hunch and won $1 million.
