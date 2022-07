The costume worn by George Clooney in 1997 film "Batman & Robin" is up for auction, and the suit comes assembled on a "hyper-realistic" Clooney mannequin. Photo courtesy of Heritage Auctions

July 7 (UPI) -- The superhero costume worn by George Clooney in 1997's Batman & Robin is up for auction -- and it comes with a "hyper-realistic" Clooney mannequin. Heritage Auctions said the bat-suit, made famous by the Joel Schumacher film and infamous for the exaggerated nipples featured on the body armor, will be sold as part of its Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction, scheduled for July 22 and 23. Advertisement

The listing states the suit has been "assembled on a life-size poseable mannequin with hyper-realistic George Clooney head with prosthetic grade false eyes."

"Costume pieces include hero signature cowl, full length superhero cape with 2-cape clips, muscle tunic with signature 'Batman' icon on the chest, muscled tights, peaked and finned gauntlet gloves and knee-high character boots," the listing states.