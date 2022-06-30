Trending
June 30, 2022 / 4:39 PM

Abandoned Burger King found behind wall at Delaware mall

By Ben Hooper

June 30 (UPI) -- Officials at a Delaware mall said they were "blown away" when a wall at the shopping center turned out to be hiding something unexpected -- a completely intact Burger King restaurant with vintage decor.

Tom Dahlke, general manager of the Concord Mall in Wilmington, said he was unaware of the eatery until a photo recently snapped by mall vendor Jonathon Pruitt went viral on Twitter.

"It's kind of cool. When I first saw it, I was blown away myself," Dahlke told WPVI-TV.

Dahlke said he does not know how long the Burger King has been abandoned and concealed behind a wall, because the current management company took over in January 2020.

Twitter user @loserskwaddd responded to the viral post with her own video of the Burger King, saying the facility was used as a storage room for a seasonal job she had at the mall in 2019, indicating that the previous management team was aware of the defunct business.

Dahlke took New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer on a tour of the Burger King, and a video of the visit was shared on the New Castle County Government's Facebook page.

Dahlke said the former Burger King will soon be available for rent.

"It is kind of cool to have something that nostalgic here in the building. We're hopeful to rent it and have it occupied soon," he said.

