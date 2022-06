A house for sale in Tulsa, Okla., is drawing attention online due to its resemblance to the saucer-shaped house from "The Jetsons." Photo courtesy of Chinowth & Cohen Realtors

June 29 (UPI) -- An unusual house for sale in Oklahoma is drawing attention online due to its resemblance to the titular family's domicile from classic cartoon series The Jetsons. Nancy Davis Vandenhende of Halloran Home Team - eXp Realty, who showed the unusual Tulsa home in a popular TikTok video, said the house features its own elevator that takes residents and visitors up to the saucer-shaped main floor of the house. Advertisement

The home features windows on all sides and features a "breathtaking view of the Tulsa Skyline," the listing states.

"It reminds me of The Jetsons. Views from every turn," Vandenhende told KOKI-TV.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 2005. The current asking price is $415,000.