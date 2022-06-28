Animal control officers rescue skunk with head stuck in beer can

June 28 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Nebraska came to the rescue of a skunk found wandering a neighborhood with its head stuck in a beer can.

Lincoln Animal Control posted a video to Facebook showing an officer covering the skunk with a towel so a second officer can pull the Miller Lite can from the animal's head.

"OK, run," an officer says once the skunk is freed.

The skunk fled the scene and the officers appeared to walk away without being sprayed.

"Operation: Drunk as a Skunk was successful," the Facebook post said. "Just a friendly reminder to responsibly dispose of your garbage in order to not potentially harm the wildlife!"