Maryland woman collects her third lottery jackpot in five years

A Wicomico County, Md., woman collected a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously winning two other prizes worth at least $100,000 during the past five years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman is celebrating her luck for a third time after collecting her third lottery prize of at least $100,000 in five years. The 30-year-old Wicomico County woman told Maryland Lottery officials she and her husband have developed a system for playing scratch-off lottery games.

"My husband and I do the work on your website," the player said. "We figure out which scratch-off games have been on sale for a long time but still have a lot of big-money prizes."

The woman said her research led her to select a $100,000 Lucky ticket when she visited the Goose Creek #03 convenience store in Mardela Springs.

"I knew that they sold a big ticket a few weeks ago," she said of the store. "I hoped that there was still some luck hanging around there."

The ticket turned out to be a $100,000 winner. The woman said the prize was especially hard to believe since she had previously collected two other lottery jackpots of at least $100,000 during the past five years.

"I couldn't believe it when I saw how much I'd won," she said. "I immediately called my husband and said, 'We did it again.'"

The winner said her previous brushes with lottery luck still didn't prepare her for the feeling of winning.

"This is as crazy as it was the other times. It's unbelievable," she said.

The winner said her prize money is going into savings.

"We know how lucky we are. This money, as was the case with our other big wins, will be there for our children. We're taking good care of it," she said.