Man walks 3.4 miles while balancing a guitar on his chin

June 28 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by walking 3.4 miles while balancing a guitar on his chin.

David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said it took him 1 hour and 7 minutes to break the record for greatest distance traveled while balancing a guitar on the chin.

Advertisement

Rush walked 13 laps around a track -- a total 3.4 miles -- before the guitar fell. The total was enough to claim the record.

Rush said he has to "fight a light breeze" during his walk, and afterward he found himself so dizzy and sore he had to lie down on the ground for a time to recover.