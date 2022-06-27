Cat chases bear away from owner's driveway in British Columbia

June 27 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man captured video of his fearless cat facing off against a black bear that wandered into his driveway.

Brothers Gavin and Cameron Sturrock said their cat, Tigger, is known to be mischievous and fearless, and can often be found chasing neighborhood dogs away from their home.

The brothers said they were loading up the car for a camping trip outside their home in the Canyon Heights neighborhood of North Vancouver when a large black bear appeared in the driveway.

"I didn't notice right away, but my little cat was just like -- he was right here," Gavin told Global News. "He was two feet away from this bear."

Gavin said he tried to call Tigger away from the bear, and started recording video on his phone when the feline refused to comply.

The video, which he later posted to TikTok, shows Tigger facing down the bear while Gavin calls for the cat.

Cameron, who was watching nearby, said he was stunned when Tigger arched his back and walked toward the bear -- causing the wild animal to flee.

"I saw the cat just chase after the bear and I was like no way," Cameron said.

The brothers said the bear has visited their neighborhood before, but hasn't been seen since the confrontation with Tigger.