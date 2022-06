An object suspected to be a land mine from the 1930s was removed from an Indian River County, Fla., beach by a U.S. Air Force crew. Photo courtesy of the Indian River County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

June 23 (UPI) -- An Air Force crew was summoned to a Florida beach when authorities identified an "old military ordinance" believed to be a land mine dating from the 1930s. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a crew from Patrick Air Force Base was summoned to a beach located south of Vero Beach when a visitor discovered an object that deputies determined was likely an old military explosive device. Advertisement

"Patrick Air Force Base responded and collected a piece of suspected military ordnance, a possible land mine, that was discovered on the beach," the sheriff's office said.

Patrick Air Force Base officials said the object appears to be a land mine from the 1930s.

Experts said the area used to be part of a Navy training facility in the 1940s, and the device may have been used for training purposes.