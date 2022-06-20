Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 20, 2022 / 3:05 PM

661-pound stingray caught in Cambodia dubbed world's largest freshwater fish

By Ben Hooper

June 20 (UPI) -- A 661-pound giant stingray caught in a Cambodian river is believed to be the largest freshwater fish ever encountered by researchers.

Scientists with the Wonders of Mekong research project said they were installing underwater receivers to track migratory fish in the Mekong River in northern Cambodia and had asked local fishermen to get into contact if they made any significant catches.

Advertisement

The group was contacted by a 42-year-old fisherman who landed a 661-pound giant stingray in the Stung Treng area.

The scientists paid the fisherman for his catch and released the stingray after they weighed, measured and tagged the fish.

Wonders of Mekong researcher Zeb Hogan, a fish biologist at the University of Nevada and host of National Geographic's Monster Fish TV series, said the massive fish could help researchers learn more about giant stingrays.

"You have a fish that's now the record holder for the world's largest freshwater fish, and we know little about it," Hogan told NBC News.

The stingray took the record for largest freshwater fish from a 646-pound Mekong giant catfish caught in Thailand in 2005.

Read More

Raccoon spends a day atop Kentucky light pole 'Kitten' rescued by Tennessee couple turns out to be a baby bobcat Hundreds of dogs return to San Francisco beach for Corgi Con

Latest Headlines

Raccoon spends a day atop Kentucky light pole
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Raccoon spends a day atop Kentucky light pole
June 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Kentucky warned drivers to beware of a raccoon that had "taken up residence" at the top of a light pole near a store, but the animal ended up vacating its perch "on their own free will."
'Kitten' rescued by Tennessee couple turns out to be a baby bobcat
Odd News // 1 hour ago
'Kitten' rescued by Tennessee couple turns out to be a baby bobcat
June 20 (UPI) -- A Tennessee animal rescue group said a couple who brought in a kitten they found on their back deck were shocked to learn the animal was a baby bobcat.
Hundreds of dogs return to San Francisco beach for Corgi Con
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Hundreds of dogs return to San Francisco beach for Corgi Con
June 20 (UPI) -- Hundreds of corgis and thousands of dog-loving humans gathered on a San Francisco beach for the first Corgi Con since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Carolina man's Father's Day gift to himself earns $2M lottery prize
Odd News // 3 hours ago
North Carolina man's Father's Day gift to himself earns $2M lottery prize
June 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said he bought himself a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket as a Father's Day gift and ended up winning a $2 million jackpot.
Bears brawl in carport of California woman's home
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Bears brawl in carport of California woman's home
June 20 (UPI) -- A California woman's home security camera captured footage of two bears that chose her carport for the scene of their showdown.
Restaurant owner breaks world record for wrapping fries
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Restaurant owner breaks world record for wrapping fries
June 20 (UPI) -- The owner of a fish and chips restaurant in Wales broke a Guinness World Record by wrapping five portions of fries in 40.13 seconds.
National American Eagle Day promotes raptor conservation
Odd News // 4 hours ago
National American Eagle Day promotes raptor conservation
June 20 (UPI) -- National American Eagle Day, celebrated annually on June 20, was founded in 1995 to promote conservation for the varieties of eagle found in the United States.
Cops bag 5-foot-long snake in British family's living room
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Cops bag 5-foot-long snake in British family's living room
June 20 (UPI) -- A family in Birmingham, England, called for help after finding a 5-foot-long, black-and-white snake in their living room.
Deputy rescues baby skunk found wandering in a road
Odd News // 2 days ago
Deputy rescues baby skunk found wandering in a road
June 17 (UPI) -- A Minnesota sheriff's office shared video of a deputy rescuing a baby skunk he found wandering alone and seemingly disoriented in a road.
Australian man does 3,182 push-ups in an hour
Odd News // 2 days ago
Australian man does 3,182 push-ups in an hour
June 17 (UPI) -- An Australian athlete broke his second Guinness World Record by performing 3,182 push-ups in an hour.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Hampshire distillery turns invasive crabs into whiskey
New Hampshire distillery turns invasive crabs into whiskey
Iowa man's gravestone raises controversy with hidden profanity
Iowa man's gravestone raises controversy with hidden profanity
British 5-year-old publishes book, earns world record
British 5-year-old publishes book, earns world record
Aggressive goose acts as guardian for mother duck and her eggs
Aggressive goose acts as guardian for mother duck and her eggs
Australian man does 3,182 push-ups in an hour
Australian man does 3,182 push-ups in an hour
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement