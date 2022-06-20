Bears brawl in carport of California woman's home

June 20 (UPI) -- A California woman's home security camera captured footage of two bears that chose her carport for the scene of their showdown.

Lisa Quick of South Lake Tahoe said she awoke to the sound of growling outside her home and her Ring security camera captured video of the cause: two bears fighting in her carport.

The footage shows the bears charging at each other from opposite sides of the carport.

Quick said she shouted and her dogs barked at the bears, scaring the wild animals away.

She said bears often visit her property and will usually flee when she chases them away.