Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 15, 2022 / 3:38 PM

Mississippi message in a bottle traveled 295 miles in 33 years

By Ben Hooper

June 15 (UPI) -- A crew doing work in a river in Mississippi found a message in a bottle that turned out to have been launched 33 years earlier into a lake 295 miles away.

Billy Mitchell of Vicksburg-based Big River Shipbuilders said his crew was working in the Yazoo River when they found a glass bottle floating in the water.

Advertisement

The bottle turned out to contain a letter, but the paper was wet and difficult to remove, so they put the bottle into the microwave for a few seconds to help dry it.

The note came apart, but Mitchell and colleague Brad Babb were able to piece it together enough to determine it had been launched into Sardis Lake, about 295 miles from where it was found, in 1989.

The note had been authored by a sixth grader named Brian Dahl for a school project.

Photos of the message in a bottle were posted to Big River Shipbuilders' Facebook page in the hopes of finding Dahl, but a few days after the post Babb received a call from a man who identified himself as Dahl's father.

Babb said the phone call turned emotional when Dahl's father told him his son had died several years earlier.

Advertisement

Mitchell and Babb said they are hoping to meet up with the family in person in the near future to learn more about Billy Dahl.

Read More

VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' auctioned for $75,000 Maryland couple collect their second big lottery jackpot decades later British 5-year-old publishes book, earns world record

Latest Headlines

VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' auctioned for $75,000
Odd News // 1 hour ago
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' auctioned for $75,000
June 15 (UPI) -- A shrink-wrapped VHS copy of "Back to the Future" was sold for $75,000 by a Dallas-based auction house.
Maryland couple collect their second big lottery jackpot decades later
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Maryland couple collect their second big lottery jackpot decades later
June 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple who collected a big lottery jackpot are celebrating again after winning a $100,000 prize more than a quarter-century later.
British 5-year-old publishes book, earns world record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
British 5-year-old publishes book, earns world record
June 15 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old British girl earned a Guinness World Record when she published a book that she wrote and illustrated.
Connecticut woman arrives home to find a bear in the house
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Connecticut woman arrives home to find a bear in the house
June 15 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman arrived home from work to find her house occupied by an unusual burglar -- a bear.
Global Wind Day began in Europe in 2007
Odd News // 9 hours ago
Global Wind Day began in Europe in 2007
June 15 (UPI) -- Global Wind Day, celebrated annually on June 15, began in 2007 as Wind Day, a day to promote wind energy in Europe.
Authorities seek owner of 300-pound mystery pig wandering in Tennessee
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Authorities seek owner of 300-pound mystery pig wandering in Tennessee
June 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee said they are trying to find the owner of a 300-pound mystery pig spotted wandering loose and damaging property.
North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million
Odd News // 23 hours ago
North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million
June 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said deviating from his usual lottery-playing routine led to his winning a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket.
South Carolina couple find message in a bottle in Lake Murray
Odd News // 23 hours ago
South Carolina couple find message in a bottle in Lake Murray
June 14 (UPI) -- A South Carolina couple are trying to solve the mystery of a message in a bottle they plucked out of Lake Murray.
Police remove speckled kingsnake from Louisiana home's bathroom
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police remove speckled kingsnake from Louisiana home's bathroom
June 14 (UPI) -- Police in Louisiana said an officer responded to an "uncommon call" to relocate a snake found lurking in a resident's bathroom.
Book returned to British Columbia library was 51 years overdue
Odd News // 1 day ago
Book returned to British Columbia library was 51 years overdue
June 14 (UPI) -- A British Columbia library said a patron recently returned a book with a note apologizing for the tome being 51 years overdue.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

South Carolina couple find message in a bottle in Lake Murray
South Carolina couple find message in a bottle in Lake Murray
Authorities seek owner of 300-pound mystery pig wandering in Tennessee
Authorities seek owner of 300-pound mystery pig wandering in Tennessee
Dog caught on camera activating stove, causing house fire
Dog caught on camera activating stove, causing house fire
Company offers homeowners $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches into house
Company offers homeowners $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches into house
North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million
North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement