June 13 (UPI) -- A pest control company is offering homeowners in the United States $2,000 in exchange for releasing 100 cockroaches into their home to test out experimental pest control methods. The Pest Informer, based in North Carolina, said it is seeking 5-6 homeowners to allow the company to release about 100 American cockroaches into their houses to test out new methods of getting rid of infestations.

The company said the trial will last for about 30 days, and the pest control team will use traditional methods to eliminate the roaches if the experimental techniques prove unsuccessful.

"All tested cockroach treatments will be family and pet safe," the company said. "You must not try any additional cockroach treatments during the duration of the study."

The homeowners will be paid $2,000 for the trial, the company said.

Applications to participate in the program are being accepted through July 31.