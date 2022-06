A South Carolina woman who won $250,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket in 2020 scored a $200,000 prize two years later from a ticket purchased from the same store. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who won a $250,000 jackpot in 2020 scored a $200,000 jackpot this month from a ticket purchased from the same store. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Midlands woman bought a 20X The Money scratch-off ticket from the Spring Valley Convenience Store in Columbia last week and scored a $200,000 top prize. Advertisement

The woman previously collected a $250,000 prize from another scratch-off ticket from the same store in 2020 -- and she told officials she was with the same people both times she won.

"I had a lot of fun with the first winnings and enjoyed every bit of it," the winner said. "This time I'm going to buy a house."