388 don mermaid tails for Guinness World Record in Britain

June 2 (UPI) -- Organizers of a Guinness World Record attempt in Britain said 388 people donned mermaid tails to successfully break the record for the world's largest gathering of merfolk.

Pauline Barker, founder of the Devon and Cornwall Wild Swimming group, said the official count at the 2022 Mermaid Challenge at Tinside Lido in Plymouth was 388, exceeding the goal of 301 set by Guinness World Records.

Participants in the Thursday record attempt were required to be dressed as fish from the waist down, with bathing suits, bikini tops or bare chests on top.

The record attempt was organized by Baker with support from Plymouth Active Leisure, the National Marine Park Horizons Project and Plymouth City Council.

Evidence from the record attempt is being submitted to Guinness World Records for official recognition.