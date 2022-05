The Roger Williams Zoo in Rhode Island announced the birth of a red wolf, the most endangered species of canid in the world. Photo courtesy of the Roger Williams Zoo

May 27 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island zoo announced the birth of a critically endangered red wolf pup -- the first born at the facility since 2005. The Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence announced the pup was born May 5 to first-time mother Brave, 6, and father Diego, 7.

The zoo said the pup is the first red wolf born at the zoo since 2005.

"The zoo's zookeepers and veterinary team continue to monitor mom and baby through the use of an infrared camera located inside the wolves' newly built birthing den," the zoo said in the birth announcement. "While the pup has been observed nursing and appears to steadily gain weight, the next month is a critical time for the pup's development."

Red wolves are considered to be the world's most endangered canid species, with 15-20 remaining in the wild.