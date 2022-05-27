Copy of 'Annie Annie' returned to library after 46 years

May 27 (UPI) -- The Owasso Library in Oklahoma has gotten back its copy of book Annie Annie by author Molly Cone, 46 years after it was due.

The library uploaded to Facebook a photo of the book, which looks lightly damaged.

The inside of the book also contained a card that noted that the book was originally due on Sept. 8, 1976.

"Thank you to whoever returned this copy of Annie Annie to us!" the library said.

"Only 46 years overdue!" the library continued.

Annie Annie, which was illustrated by Marvin Friedman, follows a teenaged girl who goes against her unorganized family by becoming a live-in maid at a house with rules for everything.

Recently, a British library said a copy of The Loving Couple that was checked out over 60 years ago was returned after it was found at another library in Croatia.