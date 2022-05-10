Two vinyl records returned to Missouri library after 61 years

May 10 (UPI) -- A pair of vinyl records were returned to a Missouri library more than 60 years after they were checked out.

The Kansas City Public Library said a pair of vinyl records, releases by The Philadelphia Woodwind Quintet and Bela Bartok, recently arrived in the mail along with an apologetic note from David Izzard, who checked them out of the library in 1961.

Izzard wrote he was an "irresponsible young kid with no common sense" when he checked the records out and failed to return them. He said the records traveled with him to Los Angeles, where he had a career writing out scores for multiple TV shows, movies and award shows, before returning to Kansas City with him.

Izzard said he was recently going through old boxes when he rediscovered the records.

"I finally got to this box in my office, and I opened it up and there they were," Izzard told WDAF-TV. "I thought: 'Oh man, I'm in trouble now.'"

Library officials said Izzard had nothing to worry about, as the facility did away with late fees in 2019. Prior to that, fines were capped at $2, officials said.

"You can do the math on how many years they were overdue, but we are not concerned about that at all," said Joel Jones, Kansas City Public Library deputy director of Library Services. "We were just excited to have them back."