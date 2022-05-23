Bear visits front office at Colorado condo complex

May 23 (UPI) -- A front desk worker at a Colorado condo complex captured video when a bear wandered into the office through an open back door.

Kailee Duryea said the back door had been left open to let the warm breeze inside at The Lodge at Steamboat condo complex in Steamboat Springs and there were some cookies left out on the lobby's coffee tables.

The cookies apparently caught the attention of a bear that wandered in through the open door.

Duryea called maintenance and filmed video of the bear as she talked on the phone.

The footage shows Duryea yell at the bear to leave, driving the animal toward the closed front door before it reversed direction and strolled past the desk worker to the open back door.

Duryea said the bear did not act aggressively and did not leave behind much of a mess, aside from some cookie crumbs.

Bears are a common sight in Steamboat Springs, and are occasionally found where they are not welcome. A resident of Bear Claw Condominiums in Steamboat Springs snapped a photo in October when a bear was seen strutting through a common room.

Steamboat Springs Police Cmdr. Annette Dopplick said the bear was first spotted on the second floor of the building and was also seen in an elevator and possibly a locker room before leaving on its own through a double door.